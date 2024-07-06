Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 16,723 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 81.8% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

