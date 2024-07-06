Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 20,336 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

