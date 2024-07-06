Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 24,388 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.78% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 236,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

