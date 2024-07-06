Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,487 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 566.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day moving average is $203.13. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

