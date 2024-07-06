Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,627 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $222.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $231.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

