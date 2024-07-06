Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,097 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $362.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.92. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $180.63 and a one year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

