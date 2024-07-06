Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 89,751 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 287,176 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $2,555,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 124.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ETRN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.