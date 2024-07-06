Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 374.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,531 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Centene by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after buying an additional 1,548,961 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 375.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,395,000 after acquiring an additional 648,620 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Centene Stock Down 0.6 %

CNC opened at $66.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

