Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $12,185,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 26.9% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 641,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 136,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $91.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

