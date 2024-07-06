Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of HF Sinclair worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.