Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 12,784 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of AA opened at $42.44 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

