Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 296,199 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,866 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 296,199 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.25% of Piedmont Lithium worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 364.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 92,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,517 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $199.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.84. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $63.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.