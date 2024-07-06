Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,431 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.
Shares of TSCO opened at $262.53 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
