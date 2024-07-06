Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,360 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,297,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,697,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $194.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

