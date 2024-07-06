Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $3.40 Million Position in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 776,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.43% of enCore Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EU opened at $4.10 on Friday. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EU

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.