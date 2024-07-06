Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $9.16 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of MasTec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MasTec by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 315,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 185,020 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.43 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.23.

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

