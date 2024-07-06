Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oracle by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $144.80 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $399.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

