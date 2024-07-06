Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 105,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 75,177 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

