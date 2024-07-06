VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,675,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

