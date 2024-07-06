Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,521,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $81.17. 1,073,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,224. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

