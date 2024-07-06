Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,727,000 after acquiring an additional 160,020 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,079,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,229,000 after acquiring an additional 228,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 558,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. 893,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,569. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

