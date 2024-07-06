Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,812,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

