Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading 4.8% Higher

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €9.19 ($9.88) and last traded at €8.97 ($9.64). 113,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.56 ($9.20).

Varta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $451.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.91.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

