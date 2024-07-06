Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. Vaso shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 44,185 shares changing hands.

Vaso Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

