VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 2.4% Higher

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 8,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 105,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

