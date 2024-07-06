Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.37

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.37 ($31.58) and traded as high as €29.41 ($31.62). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €29.27 ($31.47), with a volume of 1,441,348 shares.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.37.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

