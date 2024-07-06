Verge Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $59.98 million and $2.47 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,615.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.56 or 0.00578562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00111464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00272013 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00039508 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

