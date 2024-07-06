Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives $16.38 Average PT from Analysts

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Vestis Price Performance

Vestis stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Vestis has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vestis news, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $359,093.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

