VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Shares Down 0.3%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.40 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.94). Approximately 409,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 669,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60 ($0.94).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.40 million, a PE ratio of 3,720.00 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

