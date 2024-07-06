Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.25

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.25 ($3.01) and traded as low as GBX 162.40 ($2.05). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.07), with a volume of 21,264 shares traded.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.25. The firm has a market cap of £186.13 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philippe Hamers purchased 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £12,834 ($16,233.24). Insiders own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.