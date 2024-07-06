Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Jakob Sigurdsson Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($45,117.63).

On Friday, May 31st, Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($15.92) per share, with a total value of £37,770 ($47,773.84).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,312 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £39,360 ($49,784.97).

VCT opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,371.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,241.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.35. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,084 ($13.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,632 ($20.64).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,142.86%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.14) to GBX 1,680 ($21.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

