Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Shares of V stock opened at $270.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

