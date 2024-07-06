Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Vivic Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Vivic Company Profile

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services.

