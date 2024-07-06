Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after acquiring an additional 116,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $489,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,897,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76,882 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

