Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.19. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 138,831 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
