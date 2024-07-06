Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.19. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 138,831 shares trading hands.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

