Walken Price Down 18.1% This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $2.60 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,374,313 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars.

