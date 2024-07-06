Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

NYSE:WM opened at $210.33 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

