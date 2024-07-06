Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 1.7%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. 353,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 355,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Waterdrop Price Performance
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.21%.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
