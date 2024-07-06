Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $77.17 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,931 shares of company stock worth $2,053,368. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $212,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $150,958,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Western Digital by 1,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,126,000 after acquiring an additional 981,527 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,466,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

