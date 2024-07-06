Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,110,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,589,000 after buying an additional 112,178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,989,000 after purchasing an additional 294,488 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,481,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE:WPM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.81. 1,216,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

