White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,707.20

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,707.20 and traded as high as $1,723.19. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,719.40, with a volume of 21,890 shares traded.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,777.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,707.20.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,384,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 38,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,588,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.