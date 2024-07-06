Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $261.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.18 and a 200 day moving average of $259.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

