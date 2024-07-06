WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.35. 1,923,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,884,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

