WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.45. 120,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 75,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The firm has a market cap of $94.67 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCBR. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter worth $226,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at $288,000.

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

