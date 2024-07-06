WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $71.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 234,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WNS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in WNS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,170,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,141,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

