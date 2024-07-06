Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $362.95 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,672,483,402,714 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,672,345,292,997.986. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004103 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $3,351,039.27 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

