Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.26.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
