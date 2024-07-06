XRUN (XRUN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,317.96

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $38,317.96 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

