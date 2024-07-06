Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $19.11 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $19.11 or 0.00033758 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $312.07 million and $40.74 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Zcash alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.