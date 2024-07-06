Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.49 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 223.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

